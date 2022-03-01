Chelsea Halfpenny's grandad left critically injured in Gateshead 'hit and run'
Four men have been arrested after the grandfather of actress Chelsea Halfpenny was critically injured in a suspected hit-and-run.
The 85-year-old was knocked down in the Leam Lane area of Gateshead on Friday evening, and remains in hospital.
Ms Halfpenny, who starred in TV shows Casualty and Emmerdale, made a plea for witnesses on social media.
Four men aged 30, 25, 23 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Police said the 30-year-old man remained in custody.
The Gateshead-born actress took to Facebook in a bid to find out who was involved in the collision, which happened on Woodburn, at around 19:30 GMT, and branded those responsible as "scum".
At the time, the 30-year-old wrote: "There are four lads who all have mams, dads, aunties, uncles, and friends so there are a lot of people in a very small area that have information on what happened last night.
"Do the right thing. You have left somebody in a critical condition. You will be found."
Northumbria Police said the victim remained in a "critical but stable condition" in hospital and officers are continuing to investigate. They have appealed for information.
