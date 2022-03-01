Tyneside musician in Ukraine prepared to fight
By Caroline Briggs
BBC Radio Newcastle
- Published
A British musician who says he accidentally got caught up in the invasion of Ukraine says he is prepared to fight the Russian forces.
Howard Rickard, from Tyneside, is sheltering at holiday flats with dozens of other people after fleeing Kyiv.
Mr Rickard, 67, told the BBC they were just "waiting to see what happens".
He moved to Ukraine three years ago and he and his partner left Kyiv last week with a view to escaping the country, but now they were low on fuel.
Mr Rickard said he left his flat in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday and drove several hundred miles to the Cherkasy region to collect his 33-year-old partner's daughter before planning to head back to the UK.
He said he had to use backroads because main roads were "thick and heavy" with traffic heading for the border.
"I'm here accidentally," he said, adding: "When we got here the conflict escalated and I quickly realised there's no way I could get petrol or gas to get from A to B," Mr Rickard told BBC Radio Newcastle.
He and his partner are sleeping in their van next to a holiday complex.
About 16 people are living in one apartment with many others in other parts of the block, all of whom have access to a network of shelters and basements when the air-raid warnings go off.
People were sleeping with their shoes on and had emergency bags packed in case sirens sounded at night, he said.
"I've got an emergency bag with chocolate bars, pants, socks, batteries for the telephone, stuff like that," Mr Rickard said.
The shelters were warm and people had put beds, bedding and their pets down there, he said.
He said the days were calm, with people making Molotov cocktails and "loads of soup", while the children were "just sitting around" - a routine of "eating, sleeping, going to the bunker".
"People are on their phones all the time, just wired in all the time for news," he said.
"Have their friends been killed, what's happening in their city?"
Mr Rickard said he spent a lot of his time playing chess with an "old fella called Gregory", and had also been performing impromptu concerts with his guitar in the shelter while also aiming to raise funds for the Ukrainian people through online sales and downloads.
He said night-time was when the sirens and strikes came, and that was "shattering and nerve-wracking", adding: "It's hell, absolute hell, like living in a movie.
"Is this really happening in 2022?"
Mr Rickard said the spirit of the Ukrainian people was "very high" and "optimistic that we will win this war, we will get through this together".
He said he agreed to fight, adding: "I'm here accidentally, it's not my war but as I have mucked in it's become more endearing, I will fight for this."
"I am scared really, I'm not a softy, I've been all over the world in funny situations but aye, I'm a little bit afraid."
Mr Rickard said "saboteurs and separatists" had been seen in the area painting "strategic" buildings with a fluorescent paint to aid Russian missiles, but two of them had been killed the night before.
He also said fake roadblocks had been set up where people were being stopped and robbed.
His "best move", he said, was to sit and wait.
"There's no point in driving with the petrol I've got hoping I will get some more and being stranded 300km (185 miles) away," Mr Rickard said.
He said the war would "end up in Kyiv" and while it would not be safe to go there, he would be prepared to return to the city.
Until then it is a waiting game, he said, adding: "We are just sitting waiting to see where this is going to go, what Putin is going to do next."
