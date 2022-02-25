Newcastle University aging research centre plan approved
Initial plans to turn an old hospital into a centre researching aging in Newcastle have been approved.
Newcastle University has outlined a £500m 10-year plan to transform the old General Hospital on Westgate Road.
The Campus for Ageing and Vitality would provide "world-leading" research on dementia and frailty as well as offering housing for the elderly, the university said.
Newcastle City Council supported the masterplan for the scheme.
The university bought the site for almost £7.5m from the Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in 2019 following years of doubt over its future, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Prof Jane Robinson, the university's pro-vice-chancellor for engagement and place, said the complex would bring together "world-leading academics, industry, public sector and local communities to help find solutions to complex challenges of an ageing population".
She added: "By 2040, one in seven of us will be aged 75 or over. The campus will be a global exemplar for healthy ageing, enabling people to live longer, healthier lives."
The council's planning committee voted unanimously to say it was minded to grant outline planning permission, although that will be subject to a section 106 agreement being signed and National Highways withdrawing an objection once the impact on the road network is understood.
Committee vice-chair Felicity Mendelson said it was good to see a development finally coming forward for the site, which was once earmarked for a Tesco supermarket.
