Cocaine and crystal meth with a street value of £11m are seized
- Published
A haul of cocaine and crystal meth with an estimated street value of up to £11m has been uncovered by police.
Three men aged 31, 35 and 42 have been arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.
The drugs, 50kg (110lb) of cocaine and 30kg (66lb) of crystal meth, were found when officers stopped three vehicles in North Yorkshire and Teesside.
Officers from Northumbria Police believe it is one of the largest drugs seizures in the North East of England.
'Organised crime'
As part of the crackdown, officers worked with colleagues from Cleveland Police and the North East Regional Special Operations Unit (NERSOU) to search three different vehicles on Thursday.
Det Insp Marc Michael said it was "another fantastic outcome" where officers had seized a "significant amount" of drugs from suspected dealers.
"This type of activity forms part of our ongoing commitment to tackle serious and organised crime through our dedicated initiative Operation Sentinel," he said.
The three men arrested remain in custody while investigations continue.
