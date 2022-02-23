Olivia Burt: Stonegate Pub Company charged over Durham student's death
The UK's biggest pub company is being prosecuted over the death of a student outside one of its nightclubs.
Olivia Burt, 20, was fatally injured outside Missoula in Durham in February 2018.
The Crown Prosecution Service decided against pursuing manslaughter charges but Durham County Council has now charged Stonegate Pub Company with four health and safety breaches.
The case is due to be heard at Peterlee Magistrates' Court on 1 March.
Ms Burt, who was a member of the British sailing team, grew up in Milford-on-Sea, Hampshire, and had been head girl of Bournemouth School for Girls.
She was in her first year of reading natural sciences at Durham University when she died.
Her parents, Nigel and Paula Burt, welcomed the decision to prosecute and said they were awaiting the outcome.
"We do not understand how our only child died on a night out with friends," they said in a statement.
An inquest has been paused while the criminal proceedings take place.
Joanne Waller, Durham County Council's head of community protection, said: "We can confirm we have served a summons on Stonegate Pub Company for four charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act, in relation to matters dating from February 2017 to February 2018.
"While proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further."
