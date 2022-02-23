Drones could be banned at North Tyneside beaches and parks
Drones, balloon releases and sky lanterns could be prohibited in public spaces as part of a new crackdown on anti-social behaviour.
North Tyneside Council is considering a new policy which will outline what type of activities and events are allowed on its land.
The move follows a rise in complaints including about the use of drones at St Mary's Lighthouse Nature Reserve.
Such actions have caused disturbances to wildlife, including seals.
Approval has been given for council officers to agree the principle of implementing the policy which would ensure parks, beaches and other open spaces are enjoyable and safe places for all.
Other activities which will be under consideration are: the use of fireworks, camping, lighting bonfires, riding and racing quadbikes or motorbikes and metal detecting.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the new policy followed a rise in disturbances which have seen drones, balloon and sky lantern releases create potential danger to wildlife and the environment.
The area around St Mary's Lighthouse has been classed as a Site of Special Scientific Interest by Natural England.
North Tyneside Mayor Norma Redfearn said: "We want to ensure our award-winning parks and beaches, as well as other spaces, can continue to be enjoyed.
"It's also important that the environment and local wildlife are protected too.
"This new policy will make clear what type of activities can take place on the council's land as well those which are not considered to be acceptable."
Once the policy document has been drafted, there will be a six-week consultation process.
