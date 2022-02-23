Collapsed Sunderland fan at Burton Albion match stable
- Published
A Sunderland fan who collapsed during the club's League One clash with Burton Albion is critically ill but stable, police said.
Just a few minutes after kick-off, the game was halted to allow paramedics to get to the supporter.
Northumbria Police said the man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition but was now "stable". The match was resumed after an hour.
Club head coach Alex Neil said everyone's thoughts were with him.
Emergency services treated the man for 40 minutes in the stand before he was taken to hospital, with play restarting after a 10-minute warm-up for the players.
When the game resumed Sunderland managed to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw, with Ross Stewart scoring in the 93rd minute.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.