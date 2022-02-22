Sunderland: Man with 2,000 child abuse images spared jail
- Published
A man caught with more than 2,000 images of child abuse has been given a suspended sentence.
Alan Passmore, 50, had admitted charges relating to the possession of indecent images which were discovered on computers during a raid at his Sunderland home in March 2020.
They featured children as young as five, some of whom were in "distress", Newcastle Crown Court heard.
He was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.
Last month, Passmore, formerly of Pennycross Road in Pennywell but now of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing indecent images of children.
He also admitted having 21 pictures and movies featuring extreme pornography and two prohibited images of children.
"Unattractive habit"
When police searched his home on 17 March 2020, they found the pictures and movies downloaded on to a laptop and computer tower.
Passmore admitted to possessing a total of 2,253 indecent images, across all three categories of seriousness.
More than 300,000 other images found on the seized devices were not examined.
Brian Hegarty, defending, told the court: "He accepts he has accessed this type of material for a number of years now.
"It was a long established and unattractive habit."
The court heard that windows in Passmore's home were smashed when news emerged about his offending and he had to move out of that address and he lost a job he had held for 30 years.
Mr Hegarty said the police arrival was what Passmore needed to "jolt him out of a long established rut he was in" and he had co-operated fully with the authorities, while accepting "he needs to change".
Passmore was ordered to undertake a rehabilitation programme and pay £200 costs. He is also required to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.
