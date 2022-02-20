North East mining pair reunited by magazine chance sighting
A former miner and his boss have been reunited after 40 years thanks to a chance sighting in a magazine.
Tom Robson, 89, emigrated to Canada in 1981 but recently returned to Sunderland to be closer to his grandchildren.
His interview with a retirement home's magazine reminded a manager of his dad's account of life down the mines.
He passed it to Tom Watson, 77, who recognised his former boss and the pair have since been able to meet.
Mr Robson, who lives at a McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, told the company's lifestyle magazine about his 35 years working in mines across Northumberland and South Durham.
He spoke about the dangerous work, but also about the close-knit communities and friendships forged down the coal pits.
Phil Watson, house manager of the Alnwick branch, shared it with his father.
Tom Watson immediately saw that it was his old mentor and friend from Bates Colliery in Blyth during the 1970s.
He said: "I couldn't believe what I was reading, my friend had returned home after almost 40 years in Canada.
"Working in the pits was dirty work, but it was where I learnt my craft and Tom Robson was such a big part of that. He looked after me and took me under his wing.
"We weren't just work colleagues - we became close friends."
After first chatting on the telephone, a meeting was arranged and the pair reminisced over cold, dark days down the mines, Sunderland Football Club, and what they had been up to with their lives over the past 40 years.
Tom Robson said: "If I hadn't of done the interview with the magazine, I'd have probably never heard from Tom again.
"Being able to catch up with him has been a pleasure - we won't be losing touch again."
