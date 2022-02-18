Joanne Tulip murder: Mum's fear killer may move to open prison
A woman whose daughter was murdered almost 25 years ago has criticised a recommendation to move her killer to an open prison.
Joanne Tulip, 29, was stabbed about 60 times by Steven Ling at his home in Stamfordham, Northumberland, in 1997.
Ling - 23 at the time of the Christmas Day attack - was jailed for life.
The Parole Board said it would only make a recommendation if a panel was satisfied the risk to the public was "reduced".
The decision is also subject to agreement by the justice secretary.
Ms Tulip's mother, Doreen Soulsby, said she believed her daughter's killer was still "a very dangerous man".
"I want to raise awareness to the public of the type of prisoner like him who is being recommended into open prison," she said.
"We are all terrified and devastated for our own family that they can even think of even releasing a prisoner like him, he should be kept in for life - life should mean life."
Ling, a farm labourer, was found guilty of murder and jailed in 1998, with a minimum of term 18 years.
At the time he made a statement about having sex with Ms Tulip - who he had met in a pub earlier that day - against her will.
A rape charge against him was left to lie on file.
At the time of sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court, Mr Justice Potts said the sadistic nature of the crime would have to be brought to the attention of the home secretary in considering if he should ever be released.
"You will never be released so long as it is thought you constitute a danger to women," he said.
Ms Soulsby has previously voiced concerns Ling would not be on the sex offenders' register if released, as he was not convicted of rape.
"I don't think you can rehabilitate, or I don't know how anyone assesses him for no risk to do it again," she said.
"He was only 23 when he did it, he's 47 now, he has missed all his young life - he has been in prison all his young life - he has not had any socialisation of women or relationships of a physical nature as well."
In a statement the Parole Board said: "We will only make a recommendation for open conditions if a Parole Board Panel is satisfied that the risk to the public has reduced sufficiently to be manageable in an open prison."
A decision is expected within 28 days.
