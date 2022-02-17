Tyneside councils want cash confirmed for Clean Air Zone
- Published
Council leaders have demanded ministers tell them if grants will be available ahead of clean air tolls due to come into force in Newcastle in July.
Under the Clean Air Zone (CAZ) scheme drivers of polluting vehicles will face daily charges of £50.
But Tyneside authorities say financial help for motorists who want to upgrade to cleaner vehicles has not been confirmed.
The government said it had provided the councils with almost £20m.
The charges will only affect older vehicles which do not meet environmental standards.
The government still has to give final approval for the CAZ to come into operation.
Private cars will be exempt but lorries, buses and coaches are due to be charged £50 per day to drive into the city centre CAZ if they do not comply with emissions standards.
'Still waiting'
The worst-polluting vans and taxis will be charged £12.50 per day.
Newcastle and Gateshead councils said the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) had failed to respond to a £23m request that would allow them to offer grants of up to £20,000 per vehicle to help companies, small business owners, and taxi drivers upgrade to newer models.
Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon said: "Despite having submitted our proposals back in October, we are still waiting for approval for our final business case from government and, more importantly, for confirmation of the funding that will be provided to support and protect North East drivers and businesses.
"Clearly we need this information as a matter of urgency."
The authorities told the Local Democracy Reporting Service they could not begin advertising grants until they know exactly what they can afford.
They were offered £16m to pay for such grants last year but thought that was insufficient and asked the government for more.
Details of some exemptions from toll charges - including for emergency service vehicles and those waiting to be retrofitted - are also yet to be signed off by Defra.
Greater Manchester's contentious CAZ plan has been delayed after mayor Andy Burham asked for more time to revise the proposals following a public backlash.
The Newcastle CAZ, being introduced in response to a legal order from the government to cut air pollution, was meant to come into force in January 2021, but was pushed back amid delays caused by a High Court battle and the pandemic.
A Defra spokesperson said: "We know there is more to do and we are working closely with local councils to drive down pollution and improve public health.
"To support Newcastle City Council and Gateshead Council, we have provided them with almost £20m to implement their CAZ scheme and to develop grant schemes.
"We are assessing the detailed business case provided by the councils alongside our independent expert panels."
