Union Chain Bridge link marks milestone in bridge rebuild
- Published
A historic bridge is getting closer to coming back into use.
Union Chain Bridge, which dates from 1820 and spans the River Tweed, linking England and Scotland, was dismantled a year ago as part of a £10.5m overhaul.
Engineers have now repaired all its components and strung the first of its 13 chains across the water.
Once the remaining ones are in place, deck hangers will be reinstalled and the bridge deck rebuilt, with it due to reopen later this year.
The 200-year-old structure is thought to be the oldest vehicle suspension bridge in the world still in operation.
A funding package for repairs, which followed serious concerns about its condition, was put together by councils on both sides of the border, Museums Northumberland and the community group Friends of the Union Chain Bridge.
Northumberland County Council cabinet member for local services, John Riddle, said: "This is yet another milestone, and a very welcome one, to finally see this famous structure start to be put back together.
"We've worked hard to retain as many of the original parts as is possible while also ensuring the bridge is able to fulfil its main purpose, and everyone involved with the project is delighted to see the bridge once again taking shape."
Gordon Edgar, Scottish Borders Council's executive member for infrastructure, travel and transport, said it was "a hugely important project" which would protect "this historic structure for many, many years to come".
