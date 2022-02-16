Sunderland explosion: Condition of injured man critical
- Published
The condition of one of two men injured in a gas explosion at a flat has deteriorated overnight, police say.
Emergency services were called to a row of eight flats in Whickham Street, Roker, Sunderland, at about 15:45 GMT on Tuesday.
Two men were taken to hospital but their "blast injuries" were not thought to be life-threatening.
Northumbria Police said one of the men was now in a critical but stable condition.
Pictures of the damaged building showed its roof and part of the front of the property missing, with bricks and debris strewn across the street.
Neighbour John Ellis said he had not been allowed back inside his home but he understood the partition wall between his flat and the one hit by the gas explosion had been destroyed.
He told BBC Radio Newcastle he understood his kitchen was "all but gone" and all his furniture and possessions were "gone".
"Clothes and stuff I'm not bothered about," Mr Ellis said, adding: "Things like that can be replaced."
Mr Ellis said "early indications" were that the building was "going to have to be demolished".
He said Gentoo, the housing company that owns the block of flats, had been "really good" with temporary accommodation found for the evacuated residents.
Gentoo chief executive Nigel Wilson said: "Reports indicate this may have been a gas explosion, however investigations are ongoing and we are co-operating with the emergency services and the local authority.
"We are doing everything that we can to offer as much support as possible to tenants, including providing temporary accommodation.
"We are clearly concerned for the wellbeing for the two confirmed casualties that have been taken to local hospitals.
"Our thoughts are with the casualties and their families at this difficult time."
