Storm Dudley: Northern England braced for heavy winds
- Published
Northern England is braced for two more storms set to bring disruptive winds of up to 90mph.
An amber wind warning is in place for parts of the North East, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and Lancashire from 16:00 GMT until midnight because of Storm Dudley.
There is then a yellow wind warning from Thursday afternoon into Friday as Dudley leaves and Storm Eunice arrives.
Power firms said they were ready after previous storms such as Arwen, Malik and Corrie caused days of outages.
Northern Powergrid said there was a "relatively high likelihood that there will be some disruption to power supplies" but it was "ready to respond".
A spokesman said wind speeds are forecast to be 60 to 70mph generally with potential gusts of up to 90mph in exposed areas.
Director Paul Glendinning said: "We are closely tracking the weather and have ensured that our resources are in place to respond if the forecasted back-to-back storms impact our network.
In Yorkshire, the Humber Bridge has been closed to high-sided vehicles while a number of trains between Leeds and London have been cancelled due to damage to overhead power lines.
⚠️Due to damage to overhead lines, the following services have been cancelled:— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) February 16, 2022
08:33 #LondonKingsCross to #Leeds
09:03 #LondonKingsCross to #Leeds
10:03 #LondonKingsCross to #Leeds
10:33 #LondonKingsCross to #Leeds
11:03 #LondonKingsCross to #Leeds
Paul Hedley, chief fire officer at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, said preparations for Dudley and Eunice began earlier this week, with work carried out to secure trees and clean drains.
"If you can secure anything that may be a hazard in high winds," he said.
"The most important thing is please, unless it's absolutely necessary, don't go out in the storms and only travel if it's absolutely essential."
A generator has been installed at Jubilee Hall in Rothbury, Northumberland, in case the village suffers power outages as it did in Storm Arwen in November and Storm Malik in January.
Northumberland County Councillor Stephen Bridgett said the hall would act as a "warm hub" if needed, adding: "As soon as I see another storm come in, which is a lot, it is a weight on the shoulders."
Police in Cumbria said a "multi-agency response" had been prepared to tackle any impact from the storms.
Supt Matt Pearman said: "All agencies are working together to ensure that our communities have access to the help and support they may require during the storms.
"We also ask that our communities prepare themselves ahead of Dudley and Eunice and make themselves aware of the key contacts and ensure any vulnerable people within our communities are also aware and prepared."
Conditions 'horrendous'
Richard Warren from the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association urged people to "stay at home" during the storms.
He said he felt sorry for visitors who had come to the Lake District for holidays as the weather is "appalling", but said conditions on the hilltops would be "horrendous".
Mr Warren said there had been 87 callouts in January and February this year compared to 40 in the same period in 2020, most of which were "avoidable".
"We will go out whenever we have to but even we would be at risk of being blown over and injured if we have to go out in the next couple of days," Mr Warren said.
He said: "Stay at home. There'll be trees coming down and all sorts of problems."
