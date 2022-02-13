BBC News

Durham City of Culture: Memorable moments sought

Published
Image source, Durham County Council
Image caption,
The Lumiere Festival held in Durham in November was a memorable moment of 2021 according to Durham County Council

A council has said it is seeking pictures of your memorable moments as part of its city of culture bid.

Durham County Council said it wanted people's "special memories" of 2021 in County Durham for its UK City of Culture 2025 campaign.

Highlights identified so far include food festivals, shows and the installation of a model moon in Durham Cathedral.

County Durham is one of eight places vying to be the next city of culture.

Image source, Durham City Council
Image caption,
Luke Jerram's moon spent several weeks in Durham Cathedral in the autumn

Tony Harrington, chair of Culture Durham, said: "The Memorable Moments campaign is all about celebrating the experiences that have uplifted and inspired us during 2021.

"The last few years have been incredibly difficult, and I think this has led many of us to feel a renewed appreciation for things we perhaps took for granted in the past.

"Spending more time at home and in the local area, has re-awakened our love of the landscapes on our doorsteps and encouraged many of us to take up new creative pastimes."

Moments submitted by the public could be shared on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as part of the campaign.

Image source, Events of the North
Image caption,
The Durham City Run was held in July and saw hundreds of runners taking part
Image source, Samuel Kirkman/Durham University
Image caption,
Durham University students from Music Durham were able to perform in the cathedral
Image source, Durham County Council
Image caption,
The Bishop Auckland Food Festival was held in October
Image source, Durham County Council
Image caption,
The food festival returned after being cancelled the previous year because of the pandemic
Image source, Beamish Museum
Image caption,
Beamish Museum was closed for several stints during the coronavirus pandemic so its re-opening was a celebrated event for many
Image source, House of Hues
Image caption,
The Spanish Gallery run by the Auckland Project opened in Bishop Auckland in October to coincide with people being able to return to exhibitions
Image source, Durham University
Image caption,
Durham Student Theatre took to the stage again to perform Guys and Dolls in 2021
Image source, Durham University
Image caption,
Durham University's cricket team swung into action as spectators were allowed back to some sporting events

