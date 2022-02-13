Durham City of Culture: Memorable moments sought
- Published
A council has said it is seeking pictures of your memorable moments as part of its city of culture bid.
Durham County Council said it wanted people's "special memories" of 2021 in County Durham for its UK City of Culture 2025 campaign.
Highlights identified so far include food festivals, shows and the installation of a model moon in Durham Cathedral.
County Durham is one of eight places vying to be the next city of culture.
Tony Harrington, chair of Culture Durham, said: "The Memorable Moments campaign is all about celebrating the experiences that have uplifted and inspired us during 2021.
"The last few years have been incredibly difficult, and I think this has led many of us to feel a renewed appreciation for things we perhaps took for granted in the past.
"Spending more time at home and in the local area, has re-awakened our love of the landscapes on our doorsteps and encouraged many of us to take up new creative pastimes."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.