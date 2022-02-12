South Shields takeaway units plan refused over obesity fears
Plans for new hot food takeaway units in South Shields have been refused amid fears over obesity in the area.
The Dunes entertainment complex wanted to place two converted shipping containers outside to sell food from.
But South Tyneside Council said there was no detail on what food would be served and it could clash with a drive to reduce obesity.
The applicant can challenge the refusal with an appeal to the Secretary of State.
The former shipping containers would have housed three "independent takeaway units" employing nine people between 10:00 and 21:00 GMT every day, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The plan was opposed by the council's public health department due to the "impact of fast food on children and younger people".
The units would have been in a ward where 31.2% of Year 6 children are classed as very overweight or obese, the authority said.
The public health consultation comment added there was "sufficient food provision" in the area, including at Ocean Road nearby, and there was no "necessity nor demand for additional provision".
Council planners said the proposals clashed with policies around promoting healthy lifestyles and tackling obesity in the borough.
They said: "Fast food is often a popular choice with children and younger people and can be considered a contributing factor to the increasing levels of obesity due to it consisting mostly of energy dense food which is high in saturated fats and salt, and low in nutrient levels."
