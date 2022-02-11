Northern Pride line-up announced after Covid postponement
- Published
A pop star, a world-renowned DJ and a Drag Race icon will take centre stage at the Northern Pride celebrations.
The festival - including a parade through Newcastle - is returning to the city in July after being held virtually for two years due to the pandemic.
It has also been selected to host the UK Pride celebrations, which will feature events around the region.
Headlining the launch event on 22 July will be Todrick Hall, Bimini Bon Boulash, and DJ Jodie Harsh.
Choreographer and performer Todrick Hall found widespread success after appearing on American Idol, going on to collaborate with stars such as Beyonce and Taylor Swift and judging on shows including RuPaul's Drag Race and The Greatest Dancer.
Bimini Bon Boulash was a finalist on the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, later releasing their debut single, God Save This Queen.
Organisers are also welcoming back DJ Jodie Harsh, who headlined last year's virtual event.
Ste Dunn, director of Northern Pride, said: "After hosting behind a screen for the last two years, we are delighted to be returning with an in-person festival and I can't think of a better line-up to kick off the weekend."
The event is free, but the Friday launch is a fundraiser, with proceeds also going to support local artists, performers and creatives.
He added: "Like many charities, we've been hit hard by the pandemic and for that reason this year's fundraiser is more important than ever - with 100% of the profits going towards building and delivering the festival weekend."
