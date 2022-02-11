Durham University's biggest donor pulls support over Covid rules
- Published
Durham University's biggest donor has withdrawn his financial support over what he described as "ridiculous and ineffective" Covid-19 restrictions.
Mark Hillery, who donated £7m between 2015 and 2021, said students were being left as the "final members of society" to be subjected to the rules.
He also hit out at a decision to reintroduce online teaching in January.
The university said it appreciated his support and added that health, safety and wellbeing were a priority.
Hedge fund manager Mr Hillery told student newspaper Palatinate - which first reported the story - that he would not "visit Durham again while there is a single Covid-related rule imposed on the students".
He has also resigned from the external advisory board of his old college, Collingwood, and has ceased all dialogue with the university.
Collingwood received £4m in donations from Mr Hillery in 2016, which funded the 200-seater Mark Hillery Arts Centre, a yoga studio, bar conservatory and expanded JCR common room and gym.
Mr Hillery said the "principal trigger" for withdrawing support was "the insistence to persist with restrictions and impositions on healthy 20-year-olds" that were "way beyond those placed on the rest of society" since the start of the 2021-22 academic year.
"These go against government guidelines. To resort yet again to online teaching at the start of this term was a disgrace," he added.
"Durham, and many other higher education establishments, are leaving students as the final members of society to still be subjected to these ineffective and ridiculous rules.
"That seems both surreal and unjust. This is not how we should be prioritising within our society. The younger generations have been subjected to enough of this."
In January the university reintroduced online learning for two weeks due to high cases of the Omicron variant in the North East of England.
A spokesperson called Mr Hillery "a generous benefactor" and it appreciated his support.
"Our approach to managing the Covid-19 pandemic has always prioritised the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff, students and wider community.
"We have been guided at all times by the local trajectory of the pandemic which varied at different times across the UK."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.