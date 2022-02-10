James McCann jailed over worker living in shed
- Published
A man who kept a slave in a shed with no toilet and sent him to work for a pittance has been jailed.
James McCann made the Hungarian national live in a tent next to his caravan at Blyth beach, before moving him into a metal shed in the garden of his partner's home in the town.
Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court, the 69-year-old admitted an offence under the Modern Slavery Act.
Father-of-15 McCann was jailed for two years and nine months.
The court was told the victim - who has since died of an unrelated illness - was found by police in November 2017 in a "dirty and dishevelled" state.
He had arrived in the UK in 2007 and worked in various places in the south of England, living on the streets for a time until someone started giving him odd jobs for £30 to £40 a day.
This man then passed him on to McCann, who took him to the North East in 2017.
At first McCann's victim was put in a tent near a beach, where he had to use public toilets and sometimes wash in the sea as he was not allowed access McCann's caravan even if he was not in it.
McCann then moved him to the shed which had no sink, washing facilities or toilet and he had to go to a local store to use the toilet and was not able to wash his clothes.
The only time the man was allowed in the house was to help with decorating and to take some groceries in.
McCann put the victim to work and would pay him £10 to £20 a day doing things like pressure washing drives or gardening, sometimes for five hours a day.
Prosecutor Vince Ward said the man was in the UK "with no family or friends and he spoke very little English".
"He knew he was being exploited but said it was better for him than living on the streets," he said.
"But he said he might have caught hypothermia and not survived had they not found him."
Joe Hedworth, defending, said McCann did not use or threaten violence and his understanding of the offending was limited.
Mr Hedworth added McCann would have offered a "sincere apology" to his victim "if he was still with us, for the distress he caused, unintentionally".
"He lived in that shed for a significant period of time himself," Mr Hedworth said.
McCann, who was brought up in the travelling community and is now of Green Road, Kinross, Scotland, pleaded guilty to an offence under the Modern Slavery Act of holding the victim in slavery between 1 and 30 November 2017.
Judge Edward Bindloss said: "In the shed it was a limited space, with an unfit door and there was a camp bed with a dirty sleeping bag on it.
"There was no toilet or sink or laundry and he had to use a toilet in a supermarket because he was not allowed in the house.
"These offences are always serious because of the lack of autonomy given to a person in his position."