Birtley waste plant stored fire hazard before blaze, MP says

Published
The fire at the former Shee Recycling in Durham Road, Birtley, was declared a major incident

An MP has demanded an investigation after a "known fire hazard" was stored at an ex-recycling centre where a huge blaze broke out.

About 60 firefighters were involved in controlling the fire at the former Shee Recycling in Durham Road, Birtley, which began on Monday night.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Blaydon Labour MP Liz Twist said she wanted to know "exactly how we got into this position".

"We have a known fire hazard and yet, all this time on, we're still left with the hazard very near to residential properties and to industrial properties," she said.

"We've seen this with other sites throughout the constituency, where we have landfill sites and other recycling sites really on people's doorstep."

Fire crews brought the blaze under control overnight

The former recycling site was shut down by the Environment Agency in September because of a "serious risk" of fire.

Large oil drums containing hazardous waste, cutting equipment, batteries and fuel canisters were stored there.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) officers visited the site on "numerous occasions" last year to urge the operators to reduce volumes of waste and introduce fire breaks between various piles.

A court order was in place prohibiting anyone from entering or depositing more waste on the site.

The fire service raised concerns last year about the materials stored at the site

TWFRS deputy chief fire officer Peter Heath said: "It would have been helpful if people had taken the advice and acted."

However, the prior knowledge fire officers had of the site helped them know what precautions to take to make putting out the fire as safe as possible, he added.

