Birtley waste plant fire prompts plea to shut windows

Published
The fire broke out late on Monday night

Firefighters remain at the scene of a large fire which broke out at a waste plant in Gateshead overnight.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said the blaze in Durham Road, Birtley, was "very challenging and dangerous" at its height but it has now been brought under control.

People living nearby have been advised to continue to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

A number of road closures also remain in place.

The fire was brought under control but smoke remains an issue

This includes the A167 Durham Road from Harras Bank to Vigo Lane, which Gateshead Council said was likely to stay closed for most of the day.

TWFRS was called to the scene at 22:38 GMT and nine appliances attended, along with an aerial ladder platform which remains on the site.

Deputy chief fire officer Peter Heath tweeted a video of the scene, and praised the efforts of firefighters.

He said in a statement: "Due to the large plumes of smoke, we advise people in the area to keep their windows and doors closed and stay away from the site where possible.

"A number of road closures and diversions are in place to keep the general public away from the area, so if you need to travel please check first.

"We want to thank the community for their support during this ongoing matter."

At the height of the blaze nine appliances were in attendance
Fire crews brought the blaze under control overnight

