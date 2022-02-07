Newbiggin-by-the-Sea RNLI recruits first woman to lifeboat crew in 170 years
A lifeboat station has recruited its first ever woman volunteer crew member in its 170-year history.
Jess Harvey has become the first fully trained, female volunteer since the RNLI station in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea began saving lives in the mid 1880s.
Ms Harvey said she was delighted and said her new goal was to become the station's first female helm.
Lifeboat operations manager, John Bryan, said "new blood" was needed and hoped others would be inspired to join.
Ms Harvey said: "I've lived in Newbiggin all my life and my dad used to go fishing and was always telling me about safety around the sea.
"You've got to be a tough one to go out to sea, but you've got the rest of the crew to support you. I want to help others.
"I cannot wait to further consolidate my position and become the first female helm here."
Every Sunday the crew takes to the water to practice and keep their skills honed.
Ms Harvey added: "My brother's been on the crew a few years now, and during lockdown I thought: 'I'd like to do that too'.
"Covid meant it took a while to get going, but the last year has been brilliant."
Mr Bryan added: "It is an historic day for our lifeboat station, as Jess has become the first woman crew member in the station's history.
"Everyone at the station would like to congratulate her on this achievement and wish her continuing success in her crew voluntary development."
