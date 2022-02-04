Man, 21, arrested over Stocksfield crash
A man has been arrested over a crash which killed a driver and caused life-threatening injuries to two teenagers.
Drew Kyle Docherty, 20, of Crawcrook, died when the Mazda6 he was driving was in collision with a flat-back recovery truck near Stocksfield, Northumberland, at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Two men aged 18 and 19 in the Mazda are in hospital, Northumbria Police said.
A man, 21, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released while inquiries continue.
The vehicles crashed at the junction of the B6309 and Lead Road, a force spokesman said.
Mr Docherty died at the scene and his family have been informed.
Sgt Michael Parnaby said: "This is understandably a devastating time for Drew's family. Our thoughts go out to them and we are determined to find the answers that they deserve."
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of either vehicle to make contact.
