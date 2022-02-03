Kielder Forest chief issues chainsaw warning after storms
- Published
Forestry chiefs are urging people not to help remove storm-damaged trees after reports of people taking their own chainsaws to clear forest paths.
Major forests including Kielder in Northumberland and Hamsterley in County Durham have been closed by Storms Arwen, Malik and Corrie.
Manager Alex MacLennan said work is ongoing to reopen them but in some parts it could take at least a year.
He said people trying to help was "the worst thing they could do".
Kielder Forest, which covers 160,000 acres (250 square miles) and is the largest forest in England, suffered pockets of major damage first in Storm Arwen in November and again with Storms Malik and Corrie at the weekend.
Mr MacLennan said about 30% of the forest's walking and cycling trails had reopened to the public after Arwen before the two recent storms hit.
A number of other smaller forests including Simonside and Harwood near Rothbury are also closed because of storm damage and Mr MacLennan warned some could be shut for the rest of 2022.
All trails through Hamsterley Forest will be closed until at least Saturday, Forestry England said, with a decision to be made on Friday about when they can reopen.
"It's very frustrating and we understand that," Mr MacLennan said, adding: "It is upsetting for members of the public to see their favourite walk, horse riding area or cycling route devastated by these storms but we have to work in a very safe way."
Mr MacLennan said there was a year's worth of timber on the ground needing to be cleared across the forests, adding: "This is not a quick fix."
He said further trees could still fall and the forests are "definitely not safe for public access", adding: "We ask the public to really work with us and not to take it upon themselves to go beyond the closed forest signage.
"Our real fear is it's going to lead to an accident and a tragedy. If someone does come into trouble in amongst these windblown areas it would be really difficult [to rescue them].
"We have had some really good-spirited people want to bring their own chainsaws and cut open tracks but that's not what we want.
"Actually that's the worst thing they could do and is extremely dangerous.
"The safest way is to leave that to the professionals and the forest will be opened up as quick as it can."
He said he was hopeful there could be "really good access" to Kielder again before the Easter school holidays with some trails having already reopened.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.