County Durham farmer accused of dumping car in road with tractor
A farmer used his tractor to pick up a car he found on his land and dumped it on its roof, a trial heard.
Durham Crown Court heard Robert Hooper, 57, took exception to a Vauxhall Corsa being parked on the driveway of his farm in Newbiggin-in-Teesdale, County Durham.
The driver, Elliott Johnson, who had been swimming in a local river, filmed the incident on 5 June last year.
Mr Hooper denies dangerous driving and criminal damage.
David Ward, prosecuting, said the farmer asked the driver to move the vehicle.
Mr Johnson told him he would not be long as he was arranging recovery of the car because it had a double puncture, the court heard.
Charlie Burns, a friend of the driver, was also filming the scene on his phone, the court heard, as Mr Hooper returned with his forklift-style tractor.
He pushed the silver Corsa along his drive at Brockersgill Farm with the tractor's lifting rails, tipped it on to its roof and pushed it off his land on to a road, the jury was told.
'Acted in fear'
When Mr Burns attempted to distract Mr Hooper by hitting him through his tractor window, the farmer swung it around and hit him on the back with the lifting rails, causing bruises, the court heard.
Mr Hooper was interviewed by police and said the men with the car had immediately become aggressive when he asked them to move it.
He also said he had been assaulted and had acted in fear, lawfully and in self-defence, the court heard.
Jurors were told Mr Hooper was a man of previous good character and had no previous convictions.
The trial continues.