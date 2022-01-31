Storm Malik: 4,000 Northumberland and County Durham homes without power
- Published
Thousands of homes and businesses are without power for a third day after Storm Malik caused widespread damage.
Several schools are closed, part of the Tyne and Wear Metro remains shut and there will be no trains north of Newcastle until at least 09:00 GMT.
As of Sunday night, Northern Powergrid said 7,000 homes in Northumberland and County Durham were without power but the company was aiming to reconnect a further 3,000 overnight.
More than 240 are cut off in Cumbria.
Northern Powergrid said about 80,000 homes were hit by power cuts on Saturday but the vast majority were reconnected, while Electricity North West said about 8,000 homes were affected.
Some 200 homes in Grasmere and more than 40 in Ambleside were still without power overnight on Sunday but all should be reconnected by 14:00 on Monday, the company said.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said there would be no services between Newcastle and Scotland until 09:00 after the line was closed over the weekend.
⚠️ #LNERUpdate Today, 31st January, no services will run between #Newcastle and #Scotland until 09.00 due to the severe weather.— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) January 31, 2022
Please, continue to check here for further updates throughout the day https://t.co/fUHB14tQxa. pic.twitter.com/lWs4azctFa
Strong winds closed the entire Tyne and Wear Metro network on Saturday, with gusts of 93mph recorded at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland.
Operator Nexus said trains were back up and running, except between Benton and Monkseaton due to damage.
We have no trains between Benton - Monkseaton in both directions. Ticket acceptance listed on our website: https://t.co/DI048fGIZ1— Tyne and Wear Metro (@My_Metro) January 31, 2022
We have a limited bus replacement service from 5am. There will be 15 min train service between South Shields and Benton, and Monkseaton and St James. pic.twitter.com/nA3gcRIxyp
A major incident was declared in Northumberland and County Durham after the storm brought down trees and power lines.
Northern Powergrid said the damage was not as extensive as that caused by Storm Arwen in November which saw many homes left without power for more than six days.
The firm said it put in place two "key lessons" learned from Storm Arwen, namely improving its power checker website during periods of high demand and doing "a better job" in giving people estimated times of restoration.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Are you in the affected areas? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.