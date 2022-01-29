BBC News

Storm Malik: Tyne and Wear Metro shuts down entire system

A dog walker braved the winds at Tynemouth amid yellow weather warnings across northern England

The Tyne and Wear Metro has been temporarily closed system-wide due to the impact of Storm Malik.

Operator Nexus said services would be suspended until the high winds dropped and staff could carry out repairs.

Yellow weather warnings are in place across northern England for most of Saturday as gusts of wind up to 80mph are affecting some parts of the UK.

A Nexus spokesperson said damaged equipment at multiple locations had deemed the Metro "unsafe to operate".

Customers are advised not to travel unless it is essential.

LNER are advising people not to travel between Newcastle and Scotland due to "substantial damage" to the rail network.

The A66 running from Durham to Cumbria is closed to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles in both directions between the M6 J40 and the A1(M).

Image caption,
A trampoline has been blown into the street in Fenham
Image caption,
There are reports of a number of fallen trees across the North East

