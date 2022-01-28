Marc Hopkins: Ex-Northumbria Police PC jailed over sexual messages
A former police officer who sent sexualised messages, pictures and videos to six women he met through his job has been jailed for three months.
Marc Hopkins sent inappropriate messages, some while on duty for Northumbria Police, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
He admitted three charges of misconduct in public office when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.
Hopkins, who was based in Newcastle, resigned from the force last January.
The IOPC said it had received a referral in January 2020 from Northumbria Police after officers had arrested Hopkins following a complaint from a woman who said he had sent her inappropriate images.
Investigators also looked at Hopkins' contact with five other women, based on evidence that came to light during the investigation, an IOPC spokesman said.
IOPC regional director Miranda Biddle said Hopkins' behaviour was "unacceptable" and it "showed a pattern of escalation".
"When a police officer abuses their position for a sexual purpose, this is a form of corruption - and it has absolutely no place in policing," she said.
Ms Biddle also praised the women who "helped uncover further offending which may otherwise have gone unreported".
She added: "Nobody should ever be made to feel uncomfortable and unable to challenge a person's behaviour just because of their job."
The IOPC said disciplinary proceedings were being arranged, as a result of which Hopkins could be barred from ever working in policing again.
