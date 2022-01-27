Metro passengers asked to keep wearing masks
Passengers on the Tyne and Wear Metro are being asked to still wear face masks despite the government relaxing the rules.
Face coverings are no longer legally required in England after the relaxation of Plan B.
Metro operator Nexus said masks remain a condition of carriage and government advice remains to wear them in busy spaces, including public transport.
A spokesman said wearing a mask was the "right thing to do" unless exempt.
Customer services director Huw Lewis said: "We are continuing to encourage people to wear face coverings when using Metro, the Shields Ferry and wider public transport, as the right thing to do for themselves, their families, and the whole community.
"The government's updated advice continues to advise people to wear face coverings in busy spaces, including public transport.
"The latest data shows that around 70% of customers wear face coverings on Metro and bus - with the figure at its highest when trains, stations and vehicles are busy."
