Miniature Banksy stable sells for £800,000 at auction
- Published
A miniature stable by the artist Banksy has sold at auction for £800,000.
The tiny thatched building appeared at a model village in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, during Banksy's Great British Spraycation exhibition.
There was worldwide interest at the Newcastle auction and it was sold to a telephone bidder in under two minutes.
It was put up for sale by the model village's owners who replaced it with a replica over fears the original could be stolen.
One of the owners , Frances Newsome, said: "The Banksy has been a life-saver for us as we've had to close so much due to the pandemic.
"We hope the sale will safeguard the future of the village."
The stable, which features a rodent and the words "Go Big Or Go Home" scrawled on the side, appeared in the model village on 6 August.
It went unnoticed for two days until a visitor pointed it out, and it was later confirmed as a Banksy by Pest Control, which authenticates the artist's works.
Julian Thomson of auctioneers Anderson and Garland said: "It's a great honour to bring work by such an iconic artist to market for the first time.
"The vendors' family have strong ties to our region and their parents used to love coming along to Anderson and Garland's auctions".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.