Wallsend Nationwide: Two men charged after gun robbery
- Published
Two men have been charged with robbery after a "high value" raid on a building society in North Tyneside.
Northumbria Police said the Nationwide on Wallsend High Street was targeted on Monday 10 January at about 18:00 GMT.
A member of staff was threatened outside the premises by two males who had a gun who then made off with a box containing cash.
Supt Paul Stewart said the robbery "would have been terrifying for the victim".
"I hope these arrests and charges bring them, and the wider community, some reassurance," he said.
"I also hope this acts as a warning to those who believe it is OK to take what is not theirs and terrorise their communities - we will do everything in our power to see that you are brought to justice."
Officers carried out door-to-door inquiries and trawled through "huge amounts" of CCTV following the robbery.
A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody and a 46-year-old is due to appear in court later.
Police say seven others have been arrested in connection to the incident, and have appealed for anyone who has information about it to contact them.
