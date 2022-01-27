Durham photos show lockdown life of vulnerable people
An exhibition highlighting the lockdown experiences of vulnerable people has opened in Durham.
Home Time features photographs taken by care home residents and people who have had to shield.
The exhibition produced by Wideyed photography group at the Gala Gallery includes the work of 27 people.
Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council's Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said the display offers "greater understanding".
She said: "Although lockdown was challenging for us all, it was particularly isolating for our most vulnerable residents.
"Seeing their stories on display is very moving and offers us all a greater understanding of those experiences."
Mavis Dunford, who is almost 90 and lives alone in upper Weardale, was visited every day during the lockdown by her friend Heather Ross who would wave at her through the window.
While she said shielding had been difficult, Ms Dunford said she was been touched by the "small kindnesses of her local community" and hoped these "small things that bring us happiness" would continue into the future.
Living in a house high up on a Weardale fell meant Anne Rutherford was no stranger to isolation.
But losing the freedom to choose to see other people was a struggle, she said, with regular dinners for one taking their toll.
Frances Easby has spent lockdown on her smallholding in Middleton-in-Teesdale with several chickens, retired farm dogs and a pet Labrador.
She had just come out of hospital and been told to stay at home for two weeks when the first lockdown hit, extending her fortnight of isolation to a year.
Mildred Trotter's phone has been her connection to her daughter who regularly rang during the lockdowns to keep her company.
The only other human contact Ms Trotter had was through the weekly hot meal delivery she got from Willington Open Door Methodist Church.
Avril Burnip is deaf and relies on good internet speeds to video call her friends and family.
But during 2020 she had an ongoing battle with her internet service provider and struggled to get a good connection to continue to sign with her friends.
She spent a lot of time sewing masks and decorating.
Chris Ruskin also spent her time making masks, as well as painting "anything and everything" to pass the time.
William Featherstone lives in a care home for learning disabled residents which, during the strict lockdowns, managed to remain Covid-free for many months.
To achieve that William had to spend 14 months away from his family with a "limited understanding as to why", Wideyed said.
David Somerville-Wallace had only recently moved into West Lodge Nursing Home in Billy Row near Crook when the first lockdown came.
He was unable to go outside but said he enjoyed the structure of the day, including the meals, as well as the company of those on his floor.
Stephen Murphy, another resident of West Lodge Nursing home, maintained his keen interest in dominoes during the lockdown.
He said he has always been a keen dominoes, darts and snooker player and has won several trophies and represented his local pub teams.
Community carer Debra Cleary (pictured above) from Stanhope split her lockdown between visiting elderly clients and learning how to be a gardener at her allotment.
Carer Steve Robson (pictured above) shielded during the pandemic as he had a vulnerable person with learning disabilities living with him and his family in Ireshopeburn, Weardale.
Daily walks to Burnhope reservoir became a key part of the household's routine.
Home Time is open daily from 10:00 to 20:30 until 31 March.