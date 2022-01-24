Newcastle Quayside: Concerns over tower block plans
- Published
Plans for an 18-storey high riverside tower block earmarked for Newcastle's Quayside have come under criticism by businesses in the area.
PfP-igloo wants to build the 62-apartment block on the vacant Malmo Quay, near Ouseburn.
But fears have been raised it could spoil some of Newcastle's best-known views if it is given the go-ahead.
The developers said they had listened to those concerns and had "fine tuned" their plans for the site as a result.
Managers at the nearby Free Trade Inn have claimed the development, plans for which were submitted in December, would "dominate the Quayside, Ouseburn and East End".
They said they feared it would ruin the views from the pub and urged local people and businesses to lodge objections to the proposal.
Boss Mick Potts told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he had "not heard one positive comment" about the plans.
"The overriding feeling we have seen is sheer disbelief anyone could think it is appropriate."
'Always going to be ugly'
Fred Plater, owner of the Tyne Bar, also criticised the scheme, comparing it to some of Tyneside's most infamous "brutalist" buildings, including the former Trinity Square car park featured in the 1971 crime film Get Carter.
"It's ugly and it is always going to be ugly. It will become a monstrosity," Mr Plater said.
"We have had the Free Trade as neighbours for 28 years and we are good neighbours, we have the same goals.
"To see them lose that view, or to at least have it blighted, would be heartbreaking."
Meanwhile, Louise Richley, management company director of the St Ann's Quay housing block on the Quayside, called the tower "entirely inappropriate" and "an eyesore".
As well as the 223ft-high complex, which would be one of the tallest buildings in the city, PfP-igloo's proposals feature another 13 townhouses and two duplex apartments on the disused Malmo Quay land.
Up to 73 homes are also planned in a set of buildings up to eight storeys high on neighbouring Spillers Quay.
The developers have argued that such a big tower was needed to make the Malmo Quay project financially viable and called it a "distinctive landmark".
Alec Hamlin, PfP-igloo development manager, said the firm had "the greatest respect and appreciation for this beautiful part of the city".
He said the plans "respond to the site context, creating a distinctive landmark where the Ouseburn and Tyne meet".
The company had "taken on board" the views of residents and businesses in the area to "fine-tune" its proposals, Mr Hamlin added.
