A1M crash: Spennymoor man in court after bridge car fall
- Published
A man has appeared in court after the car he was driving fell from a bridge on to a motorway below.
A female passenger was injured when the Vauxhall Astra landed on its roof in the middle of the carriageway of the A1(M) at Bowburn on Friday.
A man from Spennymoor appeared before Newton Aycliffe magistrates on Monday.
He was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing serious injury whilst disqualified from driving.
He was also charged with driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen of breath.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on 21 February.
The crash which closed the road within Junction 61 and the A177 in both directions, caused major delays.
The 40-year-old female passenger was airlifted to hospital where she remains.
