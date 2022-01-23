A1M crash: Driver charged over motorway bridge car fall
- Published
A man has been charged after a woman was injured when a car plunged off a bridge and landed in the middle of a busy motorway in County Durham.
The Vauxhall Astra came off the A177 onto the A1M at the Bowburn Interchange on Friday.
The passenger was airlifted to hospital and remains in a critical condition.
A 32-year-old man was die to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court on Monday charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He has also been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, causing serious injury while disqualified and failing to provide a specimen of breath.
The crash closed the road within Junction 61 and the A177 in both directions, causing major delays.
Det Cons Natalie Horner, of Durham Constabulary, said: "We would like to thank the public for their support and patience whilst we dealt with this incident."
