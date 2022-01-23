Miniature Banksy model goes on display in Newcastle
- Published
A mini artwork created by Banksy is going on view in Newcastle ahead of an auction.
The tiny model of a stable previously appeared at a model village in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, during Banksy's Great British Spraycation exhibition.
From Monday to Wednesday it will be on view at Anderson & Garland Auctioneers and will be auctioned on Thursday.
It is only the second time a work by the anonymous street artist has been available to view in the North East.
It could fetch up to a seven figure sum when it is sold as part of the The Modern Art & Design Auction on 27 January, auctioneers said.
Owners of the model village decided to put the piece up for sale, replacing it with a replica, over fears the original could be stolen.
It is hoped money from its sale could help secure the future of the attraction.
Julian Thompson, from Anderson & Garland, said: "We're delighted to bring a Banksy to Newcastle.
"It's an absolute privilege to auction work by such an iconic artist and we're thrilled to be able to give people in the North East the opportunity."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.