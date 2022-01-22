Berwick's landmark border bridge set for major repairs
- Published
Repairs to a landmark bridge linking England and Scotland are due to begin in what Network Rail has described as a major feat of engineering.
The Royal Border Bridge, spanning the River Tweed at Berwick-upon-Tweed, was opened in 1850.
During the work, which will last until November, engineers will repair all 28 arches of the Grade I-listed structure.
The East Coast Main Line will stay open and an online event for people to find out more is being held on 27 January.
The 2,160ft (656m) long, 126ft (38m) high viaduct was designed by Robert Stephenson and the foundation stone laid in May 1847.
At the height of construction, the workforce numbered 2,700 men.
It was opened by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in August 1850 when permission was granted for it to be named the Royal Border Bridge - previously to that it was known as the Tweed Viaduct.
Network Rail said the repairs mean it will not need major maintenance work for the next 30 years.
A spokeswoman said: "I know this is a well-loved landmark so I'd encourage anyone who wants to find out more about our work to come along to the online information event and ask any questions."
