BBC News

A1(M) crash: Passenger cut free after car falls from bridge

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The car went through the safety barrier and landed on the A1 (M) below

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a car plunged off a bridge and landed on its roof in the middle of a busy motorway.

It happened at the Bowburn Interchange of the A1 (M) at 10:35 GMT on Friday.

The vehicle, which was being driven on the A177 flyover, went through a safety barrier before landing in the central reservation below, Durham police said.

The driver of the red Vauxhall Astra freed themselves from the wreckage but the passenger had to be cut free.

Police confirmed that a woman in her mid-40s suffered serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

A man in his early 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

No-one else was injured.

The North East Ambulance Service said it requested help from the Great North Air Ambulance which dispatched its critical care team.

It said one person was flown to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary's major trauma centre, and another was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital North Durham.

Image caption,
The road is expected to be closed until Saturday

The A1(M), within Junction 61, and the A177 were closed in both directions which caused major delays.

They are likely to remain shut until Saturday while repairs are carried out to the safety barriers and investigations continue.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route if possible.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Det Con Natalie Horner, of Durham Constabulary's collision investigation unit, has appealed for witnesses.

"We would also urge anyone who saw this vehicle being driven between 09:00 and 10:30 today, especially in the Sherburn Village area, to contact us," she said.

Image source, Lee Cowan
Image caption,
A number of ambulances were despatched to the scene on Friday morning

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics