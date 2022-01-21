BBC News

A1(M) crash: Passenger cut free after car falls from bridge

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The car went through the safety barrier and landed on the A1 (M) below

A passenger has been flown to hospital after a car fell from a bridge and landed on its roof in the middle of a busy motorway.

It happened at the Bowburn Interchange of the A1 (M) at 10:35 GMT on Friday.

A vehicle, which was driving on the A177 flyover, left the carriageway and landed in the central reservation below, Durham police said.

The driver of the car freed themselves from the wreckage but the passenger had to be cut free.

No other injuries have been reported.

The A1(M) within Junction 61 and the A177 were closed in both directions causing major delays.

The North East Ambulance Service said it requested help from the Great North Air Ambulance which dispatched its critical care team.

One person was flown to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary major trauma centre and another was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital North Durham.

Image caption,
The road is expected to be closed until Saturday
National Highways reported that the road is expected to be closed until at least midnight as emergency repairs are required to the flyover and the barrier.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Image source, Lee Cowan
Image caption,
A number of ambulances were despatched to the scene on Friday morning

