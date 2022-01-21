A1(M) crash: Passenger cut free after car falls from bridge
A passenger has been flown to hospital after a car fell from a bridge and landed on its roof in the middle of a busy motorway.
It happened at the Bowburn Interchange of the A1 (M) at 10:35 GMT on Friday.
A vehicle, which was driving on the A177 flyover, left the carriageway and landed in the central reservation below, Durham police said.
The driver of the car freed themselves from the wreckage but the passenger had to be cut free.
No other injuries have been reported.
The A1(M) within Junction 61 and the A177 were closed in both directions causing major delays.
The North East Ambulance Service said it requested help from the Great North Air Ambulance which dispatched its critical care team.
One person was flown to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary major trauma centre and another was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital North Durham.
#A1M remains closed within J61 #Bowburn due to the earlier collision. This is expected to be closed for the rest of the day (until at least midnight) as emergency repairs to the bridge and barrier are required. There is currently 30 min delays both ways approaching the closures pic.twitter.com/tF49eVCarr— National Highways: North-East (@HighwaysNEAST) January 21, 2022
National Highways reported that the road is expected to be closed until at least midnight as emergency repairs are required to the flyover and the barrier.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
