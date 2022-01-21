Houghton-le-Spring crash: Driver's jail sentence reviewed
- Published
A driver jailed for killing a mother when he crashed during a police chase is to have his sentenced reviewed to determine whether it is too lenient.
Bradley Webb, 25, drove through red lights and on the wrong side of the road before hitting a wall in Houghton-le-Spring.
Passenger Paula Tiffin was seriously injured in the crash and later died.
The Solicitor General said he was "shocked by this case and wishes to express his sympathies" to her family.
"I can confirm that the Solicitor General has referred Bradley Webb's sentence to the Court of Appeal as he agrees that it appears unduly lenient," a spokesperson said.
"It is now for the court to decide whether to increase the sentence."
Newcastle Crown Court heard how, in August last year, Webb was followed by officers from Durham Police as the pursuit began before crossing into the neighbouring Northumbria Police area.
Ms Tiffin, a mother-of-11 from Washington, was seriously injured in the crash and died two days later in hospital.
Webb, of Queen Street in Sunderland, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.
Another woman, Diane Coffell, who was in the back of the car, also suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Judge Stephen Earl said Webb had driven "in an appalling manner to evade capture by police".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.