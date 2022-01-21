Toddler freed from toilet training seat stuck round head
Firefighters in County Durham have come to the rescue of a toddler who got his head stuck in a toilet training seat.
The crew from Darlington removed the rim and freed Edward after his head got lodged in the potty.
"It was not your 'bog' standard rescue," said the County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.
"Somehow, he had managed to get his training seat stuck round his head, but our crews got to work quickly and managed to release him in no time."