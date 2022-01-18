Man stabbed partner 29 times and locked her in house to die
A man stabbed his partner 29 times before locking her in their home and leaving her to die.
Steven Wood, 54, attacked Tina Turner with such ferocity the blade of a knife snapped, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
He admitted attempting to murder Ms Turner in Gateshead on 21 May, when he told her: "I have to finish you off, I'm not going to prison for you."
The 53-year-old suffered extensive and life-changing wounds to her body including her heart, spine and legs.
Wood attacked his partner of two years in the kitchen of the home they shared, stabbing her in the back after she told him she was going out later in the day.
When the blade of the first knife he used broke off he ignored Ms Turner's pleas for mercy, took another blade from a drawer and continued stabbing her.
'Miraculous' survival
When Wood, originally from Liverpool, eventually relented he called his son and confessed to doing something "bad".
During the phone call Ms Turner managed to whisper for help before Wood left the property, locked the doors and hid the key.
When the police made it inside the house they found the severely injured victim cowering inside a cupboard.
Wood was later picked up by the police marine unit after he had tried to take his own life.
Det Insp Louise Jenkins from Northumbria Police said: "This was an absolutely horrendous attack with levels of violence no-one should ever be subjected to.
"Tina is an absolutely remarkable woman and what she has survived is nothing short of miraculous.
"She has a long journey ahead of her, as she continues to heal physically, mentally and emotionally and I'm sure this attack will stay with her the rest of her life."
"This is without a doubt one of the most appalling and shocking cases of domestic abuse I have come across.
"I hope our communities know that we do not tolerate this type of behaviour and that violence and abuse of any kind should never be condoned.
Wood will be sentenced on 4 March.
