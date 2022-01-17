Tyne and Wear Metro seeks artists for new fleet interiors
Artists are being sought to decorate the interiors of the new Tyne and Wear Metro fleet of trains.
The 46 trains, due to enter service from summer 2023, will feature large artworks which "bring to life" the end walls facing the seating area.
Four artists will be selected for the commission which has been funded by an Arts Council England grant.
Operator Nexus says the chosen works will be viewed by the 35 million passengers using the system every year.
'Brought to life'
Artists are invited to submit applications by 28 February, and then train builder Stadler will reproduce the works by the chosen four while the trains are built.
Huw Lewis, from Nexus, said: "The design of our new trains has been shaped by the customers who will use them through extensive consultation with more than 23,000 people.
"One key theme was that customers wanted to see the end walls brought to life, and with project grant funding from Arts Council England we are able to achieve that.
"We believe this is the first time in the world a commission has been launched for large-scale permanent art within a new train, and it builds on our long and proud heritage bringing inspiration to local people's journeys."
