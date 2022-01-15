Protest outside new Derwentside women's detention centre
Protesters from around the country gathered outside a new immigration detention centre for women.
Derwentside Immigration Centre, in Hassockfield, County Durham opened last month and replaced Yarl's Wood as the UK's only women's -only centre.
At a protest outside the facility, opponents said the women should be set free to live in the community.
The Home Office said the accommodation was for women who "had no right to be in the UK."
The government said the unit housed foreign national prison inmates due for release and immigration offenders awaiting deportation, with capacity for 84 people.
The site previously served as the Medomsley detention centre for young offenders and was the scene of widespread abuse for decades before it shut in 1988.
The protest was organised by various campaign groups including Durham People's Assembly, Abolish Detention and No To Hassockfield.
'Not dangerous'
Campaigner Dr Helen Groom said: "We have women locked up, who cannot leave who do not have their freedom and who came because they were seeking sanctuary in the UK.
"These women are not dangerous, set them free to live among the community. It's cheaper and much more humane and let them proceed with their legal cases."
The crowd was addressed by Agnes Tanoh from Women for Refugee Women, who was detained in Yarl's Wood.
She said: "Those women inside are mother, wives and friends and when you put them in detention you break families."
'Abused our hospitality'
Centre bosses have so far refused to say how many women are currently being housed at the centre.
A Home Office statement said that the facility provided "safe and decent" accommodation specifically designed for women.
It added: "The accommodation is for women who have no right to be in UK.
"The Home Office is expected to remove those who have abused our hospitality."
