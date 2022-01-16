Storm-hit Sunderland sea defences to be strengthened
A £1.7m scheme to further strengthen sea defences at the Port of Sunderland - battered by storms in recent years - has been unveiled.
Repairs were carried out following storm damage in 2018 and 2019.
However, Sunderland City Council said a 200m section of the Hendon Foreshore Barrier, dating back to the 1930s, needed to be rebuilt.
The works aim to protect the port estate against sea erosion and storm damage in future years.
Council chiefs have agreed to launch a procurement process for the scheme with the eventual appointment of a contractor, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Kevin Johnston, Labour councillor for the Copt Hill ward, said the work needed to be done to stave off future problems.
He said: "The likelihood of further damage due to natural storm events and the increase of climate change and may lead to progressive failures of each structure with likely severe impacts, including loss of functionality of the Port of Sunderland."
In September 2021, the council began tendering for nearly 27,000 tonnes of rock that will be part of the new sea defences at the port and used on both the Stonehill Wall and at Hendon Foreshore Barrier.
Due to tidal conditions, work at Hendon Foreshore Barrier is not expected to begin until spring 2023.