Sunderland 1973 FA Cup winners given freedom of the city
- Published
The "heroes" who were members of Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup-winning side have received the freedom of the city.
Members of the squad, which as 250-to-one outsiders beat favourites Leeds United at Wembley, were honoured.
Sunderland City Council leader Graeme Miller said: "The esteem in which these gentlemen are held is unparalleled in this devoted, football-loving city."
The side's 1973 captain Bobby Kerr described it as a "real honour".
Those awarded the freedom were Richard Philip 'Dick' Malone, Ronald George 'Ron' Guthrie, Michael Frederick 'Micky' Horswill, David Vernon 'Dave' Watson, Richard Ernest 'Ritchie' Pitt, Robert 'Bobby' Kerr, Victor Lewis 'Vic' Halom, Dennis Tueart and David Young.
Members of the squad who featured in the cup run - Jackie Ashurst, Brian Chambers, John Lathan, Mick McGiven and John Tones - were also honoured.
Two squad members who have died - Billy Hughes and Ian Porterfield - received posthumous honours.
Bobby Kerr said: "It's been a long time coming but to be honest it's nice to be honoured by the town I've lived in since I was 15, it's a real honour for me."
Bob Stokoe took over as Sunderland manager in November 1972, when the club was near the bottom of the second division.
They went into the competition as outsiders and beat three of the favourites tipped to win, including Leeds United in the final at Wembley.
Sunderland won 1-0 in front of a crowd of 100,000 fans. They became the first Division Two side to lift the cup since West Bromwich Albion in 1931.
Dennis Tueart said: "Don't forget the FA Cup was probably the prime tournament in the world then, if not in Europe, so to win that especially against a team like Leeds, they were a force in Europe, not only did we beat them, we beat them well."
Stokoe, who was remembered for his celebrations at Wembley, was given an honorary freedom in 1974.
Goalkeeper Jimmy Montgomery BEM, received the honorary freedom of the city in May 2016, for "his personal contribution to the wellbeing of the city and people of Sunderland".
Mr Montgomery, who was at the ceremony, said: "It brings back great memories of such a wonderful time."
Mr Miller described them as "true city heroes".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.