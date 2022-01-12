Newcastle United fan jailed for storming Burnley pub
- Published
A Newcastle United supporter has pleaded guilty to taking part in violent disorder which left a "trail of destruction" at a pub in Burnley.
Thomas Young, 53, from Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, was jailed for two years and banned from attending football matches for six years.
Nine other men were jailed over the disturbance when they appeared at Preston Crown Court in September.
Young was jailed at Burnley Crown Court on Friday.
The court heard that at about 16:25 on 14 December 2019, during Burnley's Premier League match with Newcastle at Turf Moor, fighting broke out between rival fans at the Turf Hotel in Yorkshire Street.
Bar furniture, stools, glasses and a pool cue were used during the fracas, before the instigators made off from the scene.
Young admitted violent disorder, was sentenced to 24 months, given a six-year football banning order and told he must pay a victim surcharge of £149.
'Totally unacceptable'
PC Dan Fish, of Lancashire Police, said: "Families and true supporters want to follow their teams without the fear of trouble and violence.
"The behaviour of those involved was disgraceful, storming a well-known pub for Burnley fans and leaving a trail of destruction.
"There is no place for this type of behaviour."
Det Insp Gill Beecroft, of Northumbria Police, said: "Football fans in the North East are among the most passionate and knowledgeable in the entire country.
"While the overwhelming majority of fans who travelled to Burnley that weekend behaved impeccably, sadly the actions of a small few were totally unacceptable.
"Our dedicated football intelligence unit has worked closely with Lancashire Constabulary ever since in order to ensure those responsible were brought to justice.
"I hope this outcome acts as a lesson to any supporter who intends to cause trouble on match days."
