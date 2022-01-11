Durham A1 crash: Lorry driver browsing dating sites at wheel jailed after causing three deaths
- Published
A lorry driver who was browsing dating sites at the wheel has been jailed for a crash that killed three people.
David Daglish, 57, and Elaine Sullivan, 59, of Seaham, and Paul Mullen, 51, of Washington, died in the crash on the A1(M) in County Durham last July.
Ion Nicu Onut, of the Scottish Borders, admitted three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for eight years and 10 months.
Onut's phone showed he was browsing sites for 40 minutes before the crash.
Phone records confirmed he had been navigating between two dating sites and editing his profile, as well as looking at messages while driving, Durham Crown Court heard.
His 305-tonne lorry, laden with fertiliser, was moving at least 50mph over that time.
Onut, 41, originally from Romania but who had moved to Galashiels, had ignored warnings of delays, slow traffic and a closed hard shoulder caused by a spillage of handbrake fluid.
'Casual sexual partners'
Witnessed saw him driving erratically minutes before the collision, on the northbound carriageway near junction 61 at Bowburn.
Judge James Adkin said: "You were not asleep at the wheel, which would have been bad enough. In fact you were trawling the internet on dating sites looking for casual sexual partners."
His lorry was travelling at 58mph when it hit a line of stationary traffic - including the Vauxhall car in which Mr Daglish and his partner Ms Sullivan were travelling and the Toyota Hilux driven by Mr Mullen - and burst into flames.
There were two lorries and four cars involved in the collision, with several other people suffering serious injuries.
The lorry "careered out of control, destroying everything in its path" before ending up 100m down the carriageway past the point of the initial impact.
Nick Dry, prosecuting, said: "He was utterly engrossed in internet activity, in pursuit of sexual gratification, over an extended period of time while in control of a large goods vehicle on a busy motorway."
Michael Hosty, also a lorry driver, and another man, Ryan Campbell, were commended by the court for their bravery in rushing to help pull Onut free from his burning cab.
The consequences of Onut's actions, were "catastrophic", the judge said.
Onut was also disqualified from driving for a total of 14 years and five months.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.