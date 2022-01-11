Pek Ying Ling: Man denies murdering wife found dead at Newcastle hotel
The husband of a woman found dead in a Newcastle hotel has denied her murder.
Pek Ying Ling, 51, was found dead at the County Aparthotel on 6 December while on a trip from Singapore with her husband, ahead of meeting up with their three sons for a family holiday.
Emergency crews went to the Westgate Road hotel but Ms Ling was confirmed dead at the scene.
Hert Fong, 50, appeared before Newcastle Crown Court earlier via a video link and was remanded in custody.
A trial date has been listed for 6 June with a pre-trial hearing due to take place on 28 February.
