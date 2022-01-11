Drivers fined more than £1m for using Gateshead bus lane
Tens of thousands of fines totalling more than £1m have been issued to car drivers who used a bus lane following a reorganisation of traffic routes.
Gateshead Council said 38,145 motorists were caught out over 12 months from December 2020.
The council said it banned cars on the section of Askew Road where it joins the Tyne Bridge in a bid to encourage more cycling and walking.
It said fine money was being invested into improving travel infrastructure.
The figures were issued in response to a request made under the Freedom of Information Act, revealing drivers shelled out a total of £1,009,975 in fixed penalty notices in 12 months.
Offending motorists were hit with a £60 fine, though the charge is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.
'Bus operators supportive'
Marc Morley, service director for highways and waste at the council, said the bus lane was part of plans to reduce traffic in the centre of the borough.
"The Askew Road bus lane is part of a wider strategy we are implementing to address the dominance of motor traffic in and around Gateshead town centre," he said.
"We need to shift the balance away from the private car and towards alternative forms of transport, or else car ownership and usage will keep rising.
"Bus operators have been very supportive of the bus lane and the resulting improvements to punctuality.
"Almost a third of North East households have no access to a car and for many people, walking or cycling, or using the bus or Metro, are vital to get to work, education or health appointments."
He also added that there were prominent signs and markings to inform motorists they could not use the stretch of road.
"Gateshead is completely committed to tackling the climate emergency and resolving problems with air quality," Mr Morley said.
